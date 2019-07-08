Firefighters tackle large blaze near Buxton

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Staffordshire have been tackling a large blaze near Buxton.

The fire, which is believed to have broken out shortly before 8pm, involves a five-storey industrial building at Brierlow Bar.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said its response to the fire had now been scaled back, but that at its height five pumps were at the scene, along with an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.

A spokesperson added the firefighting operation included the use of a thermal imaging camera.

People are urged to avoid the area.