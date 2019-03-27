Firefighters tackle house fire in Buxton

Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Buxton.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at the fire on Ripon Gardens, Harpur Hill.

Ripon Gardens, Harpur Hill.

They arrived at 10,41am today.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue are also in attendance.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "It's fire involving first floor bedroom."