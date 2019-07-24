Firefighters tackle fire at Buxton reservoir after large group of youths seen in the area

Firefighters have tackled a fire in the open at a reservoir in Buxton after a large group of youths were seen in the area.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the fire at Errwood Reservoir, Buxton, at 9.30pm last night, Tuesday, July 23.

Errwood Reservoir

A crew from Whaley attended and put out the large camp fire which was in the open.

Derbyshire Police expand drone unit with funds from Council Tax rise

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said Derbyshire police has been informed of the fire.

The spokesman said: "It was reported due to a large group of youths in the area."

Boozed-up Derbyshire man with a Queen’s Honour is caught at over twice the drink-drive limit