Firefighters tackle fire at Buxton reservoir after large group of youths seen in the area

Firefighters have tackled a fire in the open at a reservoir in Buxton after a large group of youths were seen in the area.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the fire at Errwood Reservoir, Buxton, at 9.30pm last night, Tuesday, July 23.
A crew from Whaley attended and put out the large camp fire which was in the open.
Derbyshire Police expand drone unit with funds from Council Tax rise
A Fire & Rescue spokesman said Derbyshire police has been informed of the fire.
The spokesman said: "It was reported due to a large group of youths in the area."
Boozed-up Derbyshire man with a Queen’s Honour is caught at over twice the drink-drive limit