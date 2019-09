Firefighters were called to a camper van fire in Buxton.

A crew from Buxton received a call at around 10:58pm last night (Friday, September 13) and arrived at Berwick Road on Harpur Hill.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire before ventilating the camper van.

The incident involved an electrical fire in a fridge.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

READ MORE: BUXTON HOMES WITHOUT WATER DUE TO BURST WATER MAIN