Firefighters support casualty in Buxton crash

Fire crews near Buxton have supported in rescuing a casualty from a road traffic collision on the A515 near Hurdlow.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene yesterday, July 27, at about 6.40pm to support with the accident, and helped rescue one person from their car.

The casualty was then passed on to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Chapel-En-Le-Frith and Leek have attended a RTC on the A515 near Hurdlow.

"One casualty was extricated by the fire service from their vehicle and is now in the hands of EMAS."