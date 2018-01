An emergency call was made to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service after a woman got locked in a toilet.

At just after 3pm today, Saturday January 13, a crew from Chesterfield was called to a property in Glumangate.

A fire service spokesman said: “Firefighters have been out to help release a female locked in the toilets at a property on Glumangate, Chesterfield.

“They used small tools to open the toilet door.”