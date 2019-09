Firefighters attended an incident in which a tractor 'fell a considerable distance' after leaving the road near Buxton.

Crews from Buxton and Leek in Staffordshire received the call at around 12:23 this afternoon (Sunday, September 15).

The tractor was located near Tagg Lane in Crowdicote.

One casualty was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters made the scene safe.

