Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the Peak District.

Crews from Chesterfield and Bakewell were called to a mill on Farnsley Lane, Stoney Middleton, at at 3.45pm yesterday.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Milling machinery was on fire.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

There there no reports of any injuries.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.