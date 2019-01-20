Firefighters attended a chimney fire at a house in Buxton

A fire from Buxton were called to a chimney fire yesterday (Saturday, January 19).

The firefighters arrived at the scene in Haslin Road, Harpur Hill, Buxton, at 11.45pm.

Fire engine

The fire was contained within the chimney breast and the crew used a 9M ladder, roof ladder and a hose reel to access and extinguish the fire. A chimney kit was also in use.

The crew removed floor boards to check for hot spots.

They left the scene at 4.20am this morning (Sunday, January 20) after damping down and confirming the fire was out.

Firefighters also fitted smoke alarms in the property for the occupants.