Fire crews treat crash casualty after collision

Firefighters had to treat a male casualty with first-aid after he freed himself from a crash vehicle.

The collision happened on Bakewell Road, at Hassop, just before 1am, today, Saturday, January 27.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Bakewell and Buxton crews dealt with the incident and firefighters administered first-aid to the male casualty after he had freed himself from a vehicle.

Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also alerted, according to the fire service.