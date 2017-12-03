Fire crew tackles New Mills electricity substation fire

Firefighters from Whaley Bridge have been called out to an electricity substation fire.
The incident happened a short time ago on Buxton Road in New Mills.
The substation was isolated by Electricity North West before the crew dealt with the blaze.
