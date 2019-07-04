Fire breaks out at Buxton house

Emergency services have been dealing with a house fire in Buxton.

The blaze broke out at a property on Fairfield Road this afternoon.

A fire has broken out at a house on Fairfield Road in Buxton. Picture by Lucy Ball.

READ THIS: Boats are returning to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens - here's how you could name one

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.25pm.

"It doesn't look like anyone has been injured.

"The incident has been left in the hands of the fire service."

Picture by Lucy Ball.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has not yet released any information about the blaze.

Lesley Dingle and Samantha Stobbart, both from Buxton, said they were driving past when the window on the upper floor of the house blew out.

Samantha said: "All we could hear were sirens coming from all directions as we were driving up the street.

"There was so much noise and smoke was everywhere."

Picture by Lucy Ball.

Lesley added: "There is glass on the road from when the window blew out and there was smoke pouring out everywhere."

Samantha added: "I hope everyone is OK."

Picture by Lucy Ball.