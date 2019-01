Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in January

Buxton Cinema is showing a spectacular line-up of films in January - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets online click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

LIZZIE (15)

Monday 7 January 4.30pm

Wednesday 9 January 8pm

Thursday 10 January 7.30pm

THE OLD MAN & THE GUN (12A)

Tuesday 8 January 4.30pm

FREE SOLO (12A)

Tuesday 8 January 7.30pm

AQUAMAN (12A)

Saturday 12 January 1.30pm

Sunday 13 January 7.30pm

Monday 14 January 4.30pm

Wednesday 16 January 8pm

THE YUKON ASSIGNMENT (PG)

Saturday 12 January 4.30pm

Thursday 17 January 7.30pm

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (12A)

Saturday 12 January 7.30pm

Sunday 13 January 4.30pm

PAPILLION (15)

Friday 18 January 4.30pm

Saturday 19 January 7.30pm

Thursday 24 January 7.30pm

HOLMES & WATSON (12A)

Friday 18 January 7.30pm

Saturday 19 January 4.30pm

Sunday 20 January 7.30pm

Monday 21 January 4.30pm

Wednesday 23 January 8pm

HIS GIRL FRIDAY (U) SILVER SCREENING

Monday 21 January 1.30pm

THE QUEEN OF SPADES. THE ROYAL OPERA LIVE

Tuesday 22 January 6.45pm

BUMBLEBEE (12A)

Friday 25 January 4.30pm

Saturday 26 January 7.30pm

Sunday 27 January 4.30pm

Tuesday 29 January 7.30pm

THE FAVOURITE (15)

Friday 25 January 7.30pm

Saturday 26 January 4.30pm

Sunday 27 January 7.30pm

Monday 28 January 4.30pm

La TRAVIATA. THE ROYAL OPERA LIVE.

Wednesday 30 January 6.45pm

I’M NOT RUNNING. NT LIVE.

Thursday 31 January 7pm