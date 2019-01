Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in February

Buxton Cinema is showing a spectacular line-up of films in February - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

Colette (15)

Saturday 2 February 4.30pm

Monday 4 February 4.30pm

Tuesday 5 February 4.30pm

Wednesday 6 February 8pm

Thursday 7 February 7.30pm

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Saturday 2 February 7.30pm

Monday 4 February 1.30pm (Silver Screening)

Tuesday 5 February 7.30pm

Thursday 7 February 4.30pm

Destroyer (15)

Friday 8 February 4.30pm

Saturday 9 February 7.30pm

Sunday 10 February 4.30pm

Monday 11 February 4.30pm

Thursday 14 February 7.30pm

Mary, Queen of Scots (15)

Friday 8 February 7.30pm

Saturday 9 February 4.30pm

Sunday 10 February 7.30pm

Monday 11 February 1.30pm

Wednesday 13 February 8pm

Thursday 14 February 4.30pm

A Dog’s Way Home (PG)

Friday 15 February 4.30pm

Saturday 16 February 7.30pm

Monday 18 February 4.30pm

Thursday 21 February 4.30pm

Beautiful Boy (15)

Friday 15 February 7.30pm

Saturday 16 February 4.30pm

Tuesday 19 February 4.30pm

Thursday 21 February 7.30pm

The Wizard of OZ (U) Silver Screening

Monday 18 February 1.30pm

The Royal Ballet Live -Don Quixote (TBC)

Tuesday 19 February 7.15pm

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

Friday 22 February 4.30pm

Sunday 24 February 4.30pm

Monday 25 February 4.30pm

Tuesday 26 February 4.30pm

Thursday 28 February 4.30pm

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Autism Friendly (PG)

Saturday 23 February 10.30am

Green Book (12A)

Friday 22 February 7.30pm

Saturday 23 February 4.30pm

Tuesday 26 February 7.30pm

Thursday 28 February 7.30pm

Second Act (12A)

Saturday 23 February 7.30pm

Sunday 24 February 7.30pm