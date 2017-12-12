FESTIVE REVIEW: all aboard the Santa Special trains at Midland Railway

Santa Claus is on his way......but wait, how can the children make sure the man in red knows what your kids would like on the big day?

Well, look no further than the Midland Railway — Butterley.

For Father Christmas has made some time in his busy schedule to greet youngsters.

What’s more, he does it all in a special grotto on board a lovingly preserved steam train.

With two young children, for our family the visit to see Santa in the run-up to Christmas Day is crucial.

And the ‘Santa Specials’ at the Midland Railway on the outskirts of Ripley are ideal — and right on the doorstep.

Once you arrive at the railway everything has a festive edge.

Your entrance is via a marquee decorated with Christmas baubles and lights — and on our visit there was still snow on the ground from a flurry a couple of days previous.

Once through the marquee you can pick up your tickets from a traditional ticket office with a raging open fire in the background.

If you have time you can always grab a cuppa and bacon sandwich in the on-platform cafe, visit the gift shop or check out the model railway in an adjoining cabin.

You can also step onto the footbridge to watch the steam loco arriving.

Once you step on board through the billowing smoke from the train you are whisked out into the Derbyshire countryside and on towards the Swanwick Junction platform.

Along the way children, with special ticket in hand, are called to see Santa in his grotto. His helper shows the youngsters in for a chat with St Nick and the chance to reel off a long list of gifts they would like.

After a quick photo opportunity the children are presented with an age-appropriate gift and a candy treat.

It’s then back to your seat to unwrap the gift and enjoy the return trip to Butterley. Along the way adults are treated to a mince pie and miniature bottle of spirits.

The atmosphere is packed with fun and, when back at the original station, the children get to enjoy a show put on by Pinxton Puppets and the chance to have a whirl on the tombola.

The attraction is packed to the brim with festive spirit and as well as the Santa Specials a Super Santa, complete with picnic tea, is also available.

SANTA SPECIALS

Midland Railway — Butterley, Butterley Station, Ripley DE5 3QZ.

Tickets can be booked by calling 01773 570140.

Or visit www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk