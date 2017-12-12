Festive fun expected at High Peak brass concert

There will be a festive classic or two at a brass band’s annual Christmas concert.

Whaley Bridge Band’s annual Christmas concert is on Tuesday, December 19, at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club.

The show starts at 8pm and admission is free, however donations are welcome.

The players look forward to the concert and it is considered to be one of the highlights of the band’s year.

The programme promises a selection of both traditional favourites and Christmas popular music.

For more information about Whaley Bridge Band visit the website www.whaleybridgeband.co.uk