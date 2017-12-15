Festive fun at Buxton Market this weekend

Buxton’s market is going all festive this weekend.

A special Christmas market will be held on Saturday, December 16, alongside the regular traders on the Market Place, between 9am and 7pm.

There will be live music, children’s rides, face painting and a Santa’s cabin, plus best Christmas cracker and best-dressed dog competitions.

To take part in the cracker competition, take your entry along to the market between 11am and 3pm.

Best-dressed dog entries must be registered in advance by emailing admin@buxtonmarkets.co.uk with your name, address, phone number and dog’s name and size (small, medium or large). Then take you dog - dressed in his best - to join in the parade at 11am.