Festive dinner for Buxton’s lonely is ‘proper Christmassy’

Hard-up and isolated people had a ‘lovely’ Christmas Day dinner thanks to the kindness of two cafes and the general public.

More than 90 with nowhere to go on December 25 enjoyed a festive feast at Buxton’s Source and Tradesman’s Entrance cafes.

As well as a turkey dinner with all the trimmings guests were given gift bags containing hats, gloves and scarves.

However they were left in stunned silence when a brass band turned up to belt out the Christmas classics.

Ruth Eyre, 32, who ran the event for the fourth year in a row, said: “It was just lovely.

“Everyone was just so surprised - they were all so quiet. It was just proper Christmassy.

“It was a fabulous - it went really, really well.”

However the day was helped along with generous donations from the public.

Schools and supermarkets such as Morrisons, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer all came forward with contributions.

Ruth said: “The general public was just so giving towards it.

“Just the guests knowing there are people out there who genuinely care make sit a good day.”

Ruth says she will run the dinner next Christmas Day because so many unfortunate people rely on it.

She said: “I always say every year this will be my last one.

“But there are so many people with nowhere to go and it’s just the right thing to do.

“It’s a good day and just what Christmas is all about really.”