Festival featuring 120 gins is returning to Buxton's Devonshire Dome

Raise your glasses for the return of the Gin Society Festival to Buxton.

The inaugural event attracted hundreds of people to the Devonshire Dome, and tickets are already on sale for next year’s festival on Saturday May 5.

A spokesman for the Gin Society said: “Join us for an unforgettable gin journey and discover the delights of 120 gins, plus a changing range of guest gins from the classic to the contemporary.

“Sample what’s on offer at our exclusive tasting station and sparkle at our prosecco cocktail bar where you can choose from a range of prosecco cocktails, featuring fabulous fruit flavours. Marvel at the skills of our visiting distillers who will reveal secrets of how their gin began.”

There will be two sessions on May 5: noon to 4.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm.

Early bird tickets are priced £8.50 (plus booking fee), which includes a souvenir gin glass.

For tickets, search The Gin Society Festival at eventbrite.co.uk.