Fears ‘huge’ new Harpur Hill estate will set a ‘worrying precedent’

File photo dated 28/02/12 of houses being built in Derbyshire as house building has got off to its best start to the year since 2007, with most of the UK seeing strong growth, an industry body has reported. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 8, 2015. The National House Building Council (NHBC) said that 40,281 new homes were registered between January and March, marking the highest total for the first three months of the year since 53,420 new registrations were recorded in early 2007. The "encouraging" figures seen so far for 2015 also represent an 18% increase when compared with the first three months of 2014, the NHBC said. But in London, new registrations were down by 29% year-on-year in the first three months of 2015. In March alone, 17,210 new homes were registered across the country, marking an upswing of nearly one third (32%) compared with March 2014. The NHBC's registration figures are taken from builders who are responsible for around 80% of homes constructed in the UK. Builders are requ
Plans for ‘one of the biggest’ housing developments the borough has ever seen have been approved amid concerns that they set a ‘worrying precedent’.

The development of 395 homes in Harpur Hill was approved by councillors on Monday after the builder behind the scheme’s design addressed open space and privacy issues.

Consultees told how the scale of the estate would mean the developer ‘cramming houses into a small, steep sloping site boundary pocket of land’.

Following public consultation responses over the issues the builder has agreed to remove several plots completely and replace a three-story house design with a two-story one to guarantee open space and privacy between dwellings.

However during Monday’s meeting of High Peak Borough Council’s planning committee several members voiced concerns about the density of the scheme.

Councillor Graham Oakley said: “It’s a big development and there is much that if it had been a little development would not have been accepted.

“I realise there’s a trade-off but I am a bit worried that it seems a precedent that the High Peak will allow it.”

Councillor Caroline Howe said she was uncomfortable with the ‘design density’ at the countryside edge and abstained from the vote.

A report by panning officers read how a ‘higher density’ of housing would be built near existing properties on Harpur Hill Road and a lower density of would be placed near the open countryside edge.

Harpur Hill resident Richard Hough told the meeting there had been no ‘serious engagement’ with previous objections to the plans.

He said: “The applicant says the site will be an open boundary but this does not avoid urban sprawl.”

Speaking about separate plans approved for more than 150 houses also in Harpur Hill Richard said the two developments together would be ‘putting pressure on infrastructure’.

He added: “I would respectfully urge members not to be fixated on housing targets and refuse the application in its entirety.”

The development on the 17-hectare greenfield site will be made-up of 130 two bedroom, 194 three-bedroom and 71 four-bedroom houses.

To view the full reports visit democracy.highpeak.gov.uk.