Fancy a slice of the good life? This gorgeous Peak District farm could be yours for a little under £1.5million

To view pictures of this stunning property, click on the link above.

The idyllic country lifestyle is waiting for you if you’re lucky enough to afford this £1,450,000 farm in the heart of the Peak District.

With 27.82 acres to call home, you truly can escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life at Ivy House Farm, nestled on the edge of the charming village of Birchover.

Occupying an elevated position, the farm enjoys sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

The extensive property boasts four reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and five further bedrooms.

- Stone built farmhouse

- Four reception rooms

- Six bedrooms

- Breakfast kitchen

- Stunning Peak District views

- Outbuildings

- Planning permission for two holiday cottages and office

- 27.82 acres, most of which is grazing land

The traditional stone property is bursting with a warmth of character which greets visitors from the moment they arrive.

The full height reception hallway features exposed king post structural timbers and quarry tile floor, Leading on from there is an impressive dining hall with further quarry tiled floor and an imposing inglenook fireplace.

There are two sitting rooms with stone fireplaces, one of which has an impressive full height ceiling.

The breakfast kitchen benefits from a gas fired AGA, a Belfast sink and a range of bespoke wall and floor units built from reclaimed pine.

The farm underwent a comprehensive scheme of modernisation and improvement works 15 years ago.

There is a range of outbuildings on the property with planning permission to be converted into a triple garage with first floor games room, a three bedroom holiday cottage and a four bedroom holiday cottage.

A further building has permission for office use and a steel portal frame building.

For further information, call the estate agent on 01530 410840 or visit the Fisher German website.