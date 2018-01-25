Family-friendly bar and grill to open in Chapel-en-le-Frith

A decade-long dream to create a family-friendly eating and drinking venue in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been realised.

Natalie Hall has long wanted to created a space which met the needs of families with children - and tomorrow (Friday) she and her team at The Cobbles on Market Street will be reopening as a bar and grill.

The 37-year-old said: “This has been my vision for ten years and its really exciting to be starting the next chapter of The Cobbles history.”

The rebrand has already created three new jobs and the venue is hiring for waiting staff as well.

Natalie said: “I’m a mum of two and know how difficult it can be to go out with your family. You normally have to chose between going somewhere nice or going somewhere you know the kids will enjoy.

“We have created an environment where children are welcomed and there is a safe outdoor play area but we are also doing great homecooked food which you can dress up for and make it a bit of an occasion.”

Natalie says a place like this bucks the trend as there is nothing like this in the area.

She said: “I have also broken away from the contracts the brewery have and only used local businesses to make this happen. Everything - from the tables to the lights - is all made by small independent traders.

“Its very important we support those who support us and it’s great the brewery have backed my vision too.”