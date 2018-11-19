Families of two of men killed in crash near Buxton pay tribute to them

The families of two of the men killed in a car crash near Buxton have paid tribute to them.

Aiden Edmonds, Peter Eyre and Daniel Leafe sadly died after a two-car collision on Waterswallows Road on Wednesday November 7.

Peter Eyre

Now in a statement issued by Derbyshire police, the families of Peter and Aiden have paid tribute to them, describing them as 'outgoing and loving' and 'doting and dedicated'.

The family of Peter Eyre, 18, from Peak Dale said: “Pete was an outgoing lad who loved his friends and family.

“He was studying media at college and was looking forward to applying to university.”

Aiden Edmonds

The father of Aiden Edmonds, 25, from Buxton said: “Aiden was a fantastic son, brother and friend – as well as an incredibly doting father.

“He adored his little boy and in him the best parts of Aiden will live on.

“Aiden was an extremely dedicated young man, whether that was with his family and friends or with hobbies like his beloved fishing.

“He was always there whenever anyone needed him and he loved to help people out. He would pop out at any time of the day or night if somebody had broken down or needed a hand.

“He had recently passed his HGV licence and had dreams of opening a garage. The chap who trained him to drive the wagons said he was one of the best he had ever seen.

“He studied so hard and passed the two parts of his licence first time. He was absolutely over the moon - I remember so well when he rang me to tell me – and he was just so excited to start working.

“He had the job he wanted to do and fell into it like he had been doing it for years.

“We will never forget Aiden and we have so many happy memories of the times we spent together. Not a day will go by when I don’t think of him and we will always make sure his son knows how much his daddy loved him.

“I would also like to pass mine and the family’s condolences to Peter and Daniel’s families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this tragic time.”

All three funerals will take place at St Peter's Church, Fairfield, and be conducted by the Reverend Carl Edwards.

Aiden's funeral will be at 10.30am on Wednesday November 28, with Peter's funeral at 2pm on the same day.

Their families would like to welcome anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

The Ford Fiesta that Peter, Aiden and 18-year-old Daniel Leafe were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Waterswallows Road at 6.30pm on November 7. The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dash cam from the area at the time, or with any other information is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 18000538330.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a small silver or grey car that was travelling from the Waterswallows Industrial estate onto Waterswallows Road shortly before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.