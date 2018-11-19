Families of three young men killed in crash near Buxton pay tribute to them

The families of the three young men tragically killed in a car crash near Buxton have paid tribute to them.

Aiden Edmonds, Peter Eyre and Daniel Leafe sadly died after a two-car collision on Waterswallows Road earlier this month.

Daniel Leafe. Picture kindly submitted by family.

Now, their families have remembered them as ‘wonderful’, ‘outgoing and loving’ and ‘doting and dedicated’.

Martin and Jennie Leafe, the parents of Daniel Leafe, 18, from Peak Dale, said: “He was a wonderful son who was fun, adventurous and very loyal.

“He looked after his brother, Adam, and sisters, Alicia and Zara. He had a girlfriend, Imogen.”

Peter Eyre. Picture kindly submitted by family.

Daniel - whose was nicknamed ‘Chips’ after his favourite food - was educated at Chinley Primary School, Chapel-en-le-Frith High School and Stockport College.

He had recently started a joinery apprenticeship with Whaley Bridge-based William Woolley.

Mr and Mrs Leafe said their son enjoyed socialising with friends, playing guitar and playing rugby.

They added: “We’d like to thank everyone for their massive and overwhelming support since the tragedy.”

Aiden Edmonds. Picture kindly submitted by family.

Daniel is survived by his parents, his brother, his sister and the rest of his family.

The family of Peter Eyre, 18, from Peak Dale, said: “Pete was an outgoing lad who loved his friends and family.

“He was studying media at college and was looking forward to applying to university.”

The father of Aiden Edmonds, 25, from Buxton, said: “Aiden was a fantastic son, brother and friend – as well as an incredibly doting father.

“He adored his little boy and in him the best parts of Aiden will live on.

“Aiden was an extremely dedicated young man, whether that was with his family and friends or with hobbies like his beloved fishing.

“He was always there whenever anyone needed him and he loved to help people out. He would pop out at any time of the day or night if somebody had broken down or needed a hand.

“He had recently passed his HGV licence and had dreams of opening a garage. The chap who trained him to drive the wagons said he was one of the best he had ever seen.

“He studied so hard and passed the two parts of his licence first time. He was absolutely over the moon - I remember so well when he rang me to tell me - and he was just so excited to start working.

“He had the job he wanted to do and fell into it like he had been doing it for years.

“We will never forget Aiden and we have so many happy memories of the times we spent together. Not a day will go by when I don’t think of him and we will always make sure his son knows how much his daddy loved him.

“I would also like to pass mine and the family’s condolences to Peter and Daniel’s families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this tragic time.”

All three funerals will take place at St Peter's Church, Fairfield, and be conducted by the Reverend Carl Edwards.

Aiden’s funeral will be at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 28, with Peter’s funeral at 2pm on the same day.

Daniel’s funeral is taking place at 2pm on Friday, November 30.

Their families would like to welcome anyone who wishes to pay their respects. Mr and Mrs Leafe have asked people to wear smart clothes for their son’s funeral.

The Ford Fiesta that Aiden, Peter and Daniel were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Waterswallows Road at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 7. The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dash cam from the area at the time, or with any other information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 18000538330.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a potential witness, the driver of a small silver or grey car, who was travelling from the Waterswallows Industrial estate on to Waterswallows Road shortly before the collision.