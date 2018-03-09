Fairfield water leak shuts Cliff Road steps

A water pipe in Fairfield sprang a leak, leaving water cascading down the Cliff Road steps which have been shut over safety concerns.

The leak was reported last night, Thursday, March 8, and workmen have been at the scene trying to find the cause of the problem.

They hope to have the steps reopened by the end of the day.

Tony Eaton, site agent at the scene, said: “The leak was reported last night and we shut off the steps because we didn’t want the temperatures to drop and the water to freeze and it become dangerous.

“We think it is a leak, not burst pipe, and we hope to have everything back to normal by the end of the day.”