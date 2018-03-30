Extra free parking for High Peak residents after permit printing error

High Peak residents are to receive extra free parking from April - after a printing error on the council-issued parking permits.

New two-year discretionary parking permits have been sent out by High Peak Borough Council to households with their latest council tax bills.

The current parking permit allows residents to park for free from 8am to 11am and 4pm to 6pm Monday to Saturday and all day on a Sunday in any of the council-run car parks throughout the borough.

The authority voted back in February to increase the time allowed for residents to park free of charge, extending the free afternoon period by one hour to begin at 3pm instead of 4pm.

A borough council spokesperson said: "However, the wrong times were printed on the permits, showing free parking between 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 6pm instead of 8am to 11am and 3pm to 6pm.

"The council has agreed to put this right by giving residents two more hours of free parking, implementing the additional hour in the afternoon as well as the extra free hour during the morning period."

As a result, from April 1 residents will be able to use their permits to park for free on any High Peak Borough Council car park between 8am and 12pm and 3pm and 6pm Monday to Saturday and all day on Sundays.

"Residents are asked to keep and use their new permits despite the error and all Civil Enforcement staff will be given instructions about the correct terms of use," the spokesperson added.

The old permits will no longer be valid after March 31. The newer version must be displayed in vehicles in order to receive the discretionary parking.

For more information, visit www.highpeak.gov.uk/article/711/Resident-concessionary-parking-scheme