Exceptional A-level success for Buxton Community School students

Cambridge is calling for students from Buxton Community School who collected their A-level results today (Thursday).

Two students from the sixth form have made the grade and will be heading to Cambridge University in September. Eve Johnson will be studying history after receiving one A* and two A grades, while Joe Uprichard will be doing a degree in law after gaining one A* and two As.

Students celebrate A-level success at Buxton Community School. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

Headteacher Craig Yates said he was proud of all his pupils and the journey they have been on to get the grades.

He said: “It has been a really challenging time for staff and students as the curriculum has completely changed and there is no longer AS grades or coursework, in all but two subjects, to help boost marks, so today’s grades reflect the sheer hard work and commitment the students have put in to their revision and exams.

“It was a step into the unknown for everyone, but I’m really pleased for all of the students and today is a time for celebration.”

Student Dan Taylor, who received two A* and one A grade, will be going to Manchester to study business and economics. He said: “I didn’t expect to do so well, I am buzzing.”

Jumping for joy!

Another proud student, Lucy Rigley, said: “I am going to Edge Hill to study primary education and couldn’t be happier.”

One in four of the students received three A* to B grades, and half the pupils sitting their exams collected at least three A* to C grades.

There was more positive news for the sixth form as five times as many students made the grade to get into the country’s top universities such as Durham, Oxford and Cambridge compared to two years ago.

Mr Yates said: “It is a nice feeling knowing that a community comprehensive sixth form in the Peak District is teaching students to a standard that will open doors to the best higher education facilities.

Some of Buxton Community School's high achieving A* and A grade students.

“Nineteen students got three A* to Bs which is just exceptional and will provide them with great opportunities for their future.

“The students know one minute after midnight if they have secured their university place but they don’t know their grades until they get into school, so it is so nice to share that joy and excitement with them and I wish them all the luck for the future.”

Other high-achieving students included: Xanthe Kennedy, 3A and 1A*; Louis Forshaw Perring, 3A* and 1A; David Posnett, 1A*, 2A and 1B; Ruth Winkless, 4A; Melanie Pattison, 2A and 2B; Jacob Whittaker, 2A* and 1A; Callum Beal, 2A and 1B; Judith Davies, 1A* and 2A; India Goddard, 1A and 2B; Ivan Holmes, 1A, 2B and 1C; Jessica Hurley, 1A and 2B; Austin Rolland, 2A, 1B and 1C; Joshua Stanway, 2A and 1B; Alexander Todd 3A.

Joe Torkington, who received two A*s and one A grade, said: “I am so pleased. I am going St. Andrew’s to study philosophy.”

And Dan Clayton, who collected two A*s and an A, added: “I am going to Liverpool to study physics and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

• Buxton Community School will be holding a sixth form open evening for current GCSE students on Thursday October 11, at 6pm.