Ex-homeless woman volunteers at Buxton service which came to her aid

A young woman who used to be homeless has returned as a volunteer to the Buxton service which helped her.

Hannah Davies, 22, found herself without a roof over her head at the age of 16.

But with the help of her school mentor, she got in touch with Adullam Homes, a housing association which was able to find her suitable accommodation in the town within two weeks.

To say thank you to Adullam Homes, she has now returned to the organisation to volunteer at Sylvan Cliff on Hardwick Square North, offering cooking classes to residents.

Hannah said: “I am so grateful for everything the team at Adullam have done for me over the years and, even though I am no longer a resident, I know the staff would still be there for me if I ever needed them.

“It can be very difficult to admit you need help, but I can’t recommend Adullam’s services enough.

“The staff are so kind-hearted and helped me overcome a difficult time in my life, which made me want to volunteer and give something back.”

Lisa Kidd, operations manager at Adullam Homes, said: “It is really essential to us that we make our residents’ time at Adullam as enjoyable as possible.

“While we focus on activities such as employability training, we like to encourage our residents to socialise with each other too.

“A great way to do this is through group activities and it’s fantastic that former residents are passionate about our organisation and want to come back and run these groups as volunteers.

“We are incredibly humbled by the contribution Hannah has made to our organisation, in particular Sylvan Cliff, and we wish her the best for the future.”