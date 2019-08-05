Evacuated Whaley Bridge residents thank community for their kindness

As almost 2,000 residents have been evacuated out of the danger zone surrounding Toddbrook Reservoir many have been left confused and scared and have relied on the support of friends and family but those with no where to go have been evacuated to Buxton.

The Palace Hotel in Buxton and the halls of residence at the University of Derby have taken in families, couples and even a cat and a dog.

Staff from Buxton's Palace Hotel where some Whaley Bridge residents have been evacuated to

Seventeen-year-old mum Carla Daisley from Manor Road was told by police on Thursday she had to leave her home immediately and she was given a room by the Palace Hotel.

She said: “It was really scary, everything happened so quickly. Police came knocking on the door and said if we didn’t get out we’d be arrested so we just grabbed what we could.

“I’m living out of plastic bags but at least I’m safe.”

Carla and one-year-old Freddie left in such a hurry they did not have everything they need and due to the kindness of the community has been loaned a travel cot to make staying in the hotel a bit easier.

She said: “It’s so nice to know there are people out there who can help you out when you need it the most.

“I just want to hug all the firefighters and the emergency services to say thank you for everything they are doing.” Sue Goodchild, the hotel’s holding manager said: “What has hit us the most is the community spirit of everyone.

“We have had people from all over the world ringing up and cancelling their rooms so we could give them to those who have been evacuated which is just amazing.”

The Palace Hotel is catering for 30 people who have left Whaley Bridge and is also providing accommodation for 60 firefighters from all over the country who have come to help out.

Sue said: “They have been coming back so tired and we want to help them however we can so we have been opening the restaurant earlier so the emergency service teams can get a proper meal before they head back out for another long shift.

“Everyone has been made to feel welcome here and I hope they are able to return to their own homes safely and quickly.”

Other people who have been displaced include Dave and Sue Merrel of Whaley Bridge who were evacuated last week.

Sue said: “If the dam did go the house would be flooded.”

Approximately 1,500 Whaley Bridge residents evacuated from their homes on Thursday. Further 55 properties in the Horwich End cleared on Saturday evening due to risk of adverse weather.

Nigel Marshall from Calico Lane has also been temporarily rehomed at the Portland Hotel in Buxton and says he has been looked after and supported throughout the whole process.

He said: “Everyone is working so hard to make sure people are given the right information the emergency services should be proud of the work they are doing.” Since Thursday, water levels have dropped by over four metres and the reservoir is at below 55 percent of its full capacity.

Police did briefly allow people to re-enter their properties to gather more belongings but after some people refused to leave those who have been evacuated have not been allowed back.

For some families ‘home’ is currently the halls of residence at the Buxton campus of the University of Derby. Deputy director of student accommodation Guy Gibson said: “The university has a well practised incident plan in place and when the calls started coming in on Thursday we realised how bad things were.

“We want to be making a contribution to our community and society not sitting on the sidelines so opening our doors was a no brainer.” Nineteen families are staying for free in the halls while they wait for further instructions about returning to their homes.

Guy added: “The situation is changing hour by hour and day by day so we can’t say what the future will bring but we want the people of Whaley Bridge and the surrounding areas to know we will be here for them.” Brother and sister Janice and Terry Mellor spoke to The Advertiser at the weekend and Terry from Whaley Bridge is sleeping on the floor of his sister’s house.

He said: ““Everyone just got evicted - the police said it’s at your own risk if you stay. That’s what the police said when I went back for my medication and other things.”

The have been residents meetings throughout the week to keep to people updated on the ongoing situation.