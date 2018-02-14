Errwood anglers aid Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Errwood Fly Fishing Club has donated £1,000 to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team in support of the work that the team carries out in the Goyt Valley. The anglers raised the money through a series of angling competitions.

The cheque was donated by Errwood Fly Fishing Club vice-chairman Gordon Booth to rescue team members Allister Legget and Joe Rees at a recent club meeting.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team member Joe Rees said that the donation was very welcome and will help the team to continue to carry out its rescue work.

In 2017, the team responded to 90 incidents – the second busiest year in the team’s history.