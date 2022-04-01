Volunteers collect 65 bags of rubbish during Hayfield litter pick

On Saturday, members and supporters of Hayfield Civic Trust and Sustainable Hayfield turned out in force to support the Great Village Spring Clean.

The event is organised annually with the support from the parish council.

Speaking for the organisers, Laurie James said: “We had a really good turnout and a marvellous result. We’d like to thank everyone for their efforts.

Some of the litter pickers in Hayfield who collected 65 bags of rubbish

“The village looks a lot better as a result, especially in hidden corners where litter gathers and is not noticed for a while.

“In some places, it seems we were dealing with litter from several years ago.

“And in the village underpass a small, heroic, team retrieved around ten big bags full of debris, which had made walking through it an unpleasant and risky business.”

Around 65 bin bags full of rubbish were collected, with around one-third – full of recyclable materials – taken home by the litter-pickers to put in their own domestic recycling bins.

The remainder was gathered at the parish council office for collection by High Peak Borough Council’s street cleaning team.

Laurie said: “There were bottles, cans, drinks cartons and masses of chocolate and sweet wrappers, mixed with some car parts.

“The number of bottles and cans was perhaps smaller than in some previous years, which suggests messages are getting through.”

