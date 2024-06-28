Video shows dogs attack sheep and lamb - before they drown in Derbyshire reservoir as police issue appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened just before 4 pm on Wednesday, June 19, on the east side of Howden Dam in Bamford.
The woman with a small toddler was seen walking five dogs, which were not on leads. A witness said one of the dogs seemed to be a sausage dog.
Some of the dogs chased and attacked a sheep and a lamb resulting in them running into the reservoir to get away from the attack where they both drowned.
Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have now shared a video as they launched an appeal to trace the dog walker.
Anyone who knows who the woman is or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 24*363748.