Sign up now for nature walk in Buxton

Search for bees and more during the nature walk

The Great Buxton Bilberry Bee Hunt is taking place on Thursday July 21, from 5.15pm when Buxton naturalist, Steve Orridge, will take walkers on a journey from Buxton Station up to Lightwood to find out more about the wildlife living on their doorstep.

The event is being co-ordinated by the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS), who have campaigned on behalf of bees and last year won a DEFRA Bees’ Needs Champion Award.

Dave Carlisle, chairman of the friends group, said: “We are really lucky to have so many different bumblebee species living around Buxton, Steve will help to identify the commonest ones, find out which flowers bumblebees love the best and discover why so many of them are living under the threat of extinction from the UK.”