Showing the love in New Mills this Valentine's weekend

As part of New Mills Festival the town is going green for Valentine's Weekend with a focus on climate change as the Show the Love green hearts celebration returns.

Local artist and festival volunteer Deborah Pitman said: “The displays last year were beautiful individual expressions of love for the green spaces around us and our green planet.

"We dressed windows, doors, walls and gardens, all looking stunning.

Show the Love New Mills is taking place this weekend

"Let’s create some magic again this year.”

Deborah had the idea for the town to link in with the UK-wide Show the Love initiative organised by the Climate Coalition.

Held every February, it is an annual celebration of everything people care about and want to protect from the worst impacts of the climate crisis and during which politicians are asked to put aside their differences and tackle the climate crisis.

Festival Director and Home Farm Project Manager Toby Hardwick said: “The Show The Love New Mills green heart trail is another way of coming together to celebrate the fantastic New Mills community spirit.

"Our ‘growing local’ Home Farm New Mills project is in to its second year now and encourages more of us to connect with the seasons and the soil.

“This year we’re offering wild flower seeds too, so heart-shaped planting could be a great option.”

Phil Frodsham from Transition New Mills said: “It's clear that our individual actions really do add up. From being mindful of unsustainable packaging to using a reusable coffee cup, we can all play our part.

“From getting involved in a community growing or cooking event, to setting up your own fundraiser or encouraging your child's school to serve healthy meals, there are lots of ways to make a difference together.

“Share your pledge with us and inspire others to do the same.”

The pledges can be made until Monday February, 14. For more information, or to register you address, visit www.newmillsfestival.co.uk.

Email [email protected] to arrange a doorstep delivery of free spring wheat or wildflower seeds. Packets of seeds are stocked, with no charge, at Wiseheart & Wild, Market Street, New Mills.