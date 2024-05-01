Peak District accident and repair business become world’s first to be carbon negative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whaley Bridge Accident and Repair Clinic, WBARC, has been acknowledged as the first accident repair centre in the UK – and indeed in the world - to achieve carbon negative status.

Phil Chopping from WBARC said: “As an industry great efforts are being made to meet carbon efficiency targets and as a company I’m delighted that we have been recognised in exceeding our own ambitions.

“Being based in the Peak District acts as further motivation and we will continue our passion for our business, our customers and the environment supporting our local communities through our dedicated services.”

WB Repair Centre, Karl Hales, Ezra Garside and Dave Ferguson are carbon negative - making them the first in the world in their industry to achieve this status. Photo Jason Chadwick

Working with Carbon Neutral Repair since 2020, WBARC became their first Accident Repair Centre to achieve Carbon Neutral status, in accordance with the PAS 2060 certification, following an extensive assessment of their operations and energy usage.

Now four years later in 2024, WBARC has realised it’s carbon negative ambition ahead of schedule which is not only critical to beating the climate crisis, but will also help protect jobs and create new opportunities for clean growth.

The company has demonstrated a clear commitment to reducing our carbon footprint including introducing innovative initiatives to offset our carbon emissions such as investing in green technology, implementing sustainable practices and offering electric and hybrid vehicles to its customers.

"Phil and the team have really shaped the automotive claims industries focus on sustainability and Net Zero since becoming the first PAS2060 Carbon Neutral bodyshop in the middle of the global pandemic.

“In under four years, sustainability has become embedded in the industry and is at the forefront of all stakeholders' dialogue, thinking and decision making.

“We are proud to be working globally to assist all stakeholders in measuring GHG emissions so the industry can accelerate the decarbonisation of an auto claim”.