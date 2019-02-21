Leak of waste water at Buxton treatment works "successfully dealt with"

Severn Trent has said a leak at its water treatment works in Buxton has been "successfully dealt with".

Residents contacted the Advertiser this morning and described the water "cascading" down Dukes Drive and across the A6.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water said the leak involved waste water.

He added: "Our teams have successfully dealt with an issue at one of our waste water sites near Buxton that affected parts of Dukes Drive and the A6.

"We’ve cleaned the area up and are now working closely with the Environment Agency to make sure there’s been no impact on the River Wye.

"We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to anyone as a result.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We are aware of an issue at the Severn Trent Water sewage treatment works at Dukes Drive, Buxton, which has affected the local roads.

"The main impact has been on the road but we will be investigating the issue and monitoring any impact on the environment over the next few days.”