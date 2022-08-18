High Peak reservoir gets Green Flag quality mark thanks to volunteer efforts
A High Peak reservoir loved for its walking scenery, watersports and calming atmosphere has been awarded an international quality mark given to parks and green spaces.
Combs reservoir has received the prestigious Green Flag Award, the first ever such accolade in the parish of Chapel-en-le-Frith, in recognition of successful efforts to improve the management of its natural environment and facilities.
The Canal and River Trust, which manages the site, has been working with Chris Sizeland, chair of the Chapel-en-le-Frith parish footpaths group, and borough councillor Kath Sizeland on a rolling programme of work to enhance the area, and they were thrilled to reap the rewards.
Speak at the awards ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse on July 27, Chris said: “The inspector’s site appraisal earlier this year was very exacting, and their standards are extremely high.