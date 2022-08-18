High Peak reservoir gets Green Flag quality mark thanks to volunteer efforts

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combs reservoir has received the prestigious Green Flag Award, the first ever such accolade in the parish of Chapel-en-le-Frith, in recognition of successful efforts to improve the management of its natural environment and facilities.

The Canal and River Trust, which manages the site, has been working with Chris Sizeland, chair of the Chapel-en-le-Frith parish footpaths group, and borough councillor Kath Sizeland on a rolling programme of work to enhance the area, and they were thrilled to reap the rewards.

Speak at the awards ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse on July 27, Chris said: “The inspector’s site appraisal earlier this year was very exacting, and their standards are extremely high.

Green Flag award Combs Reservoir