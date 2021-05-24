High Peak council responds to shopper's snaps of eyesore waste in Buxton but has limited powers to act

The accumulation of waste around properties next to the Spring Gardens and Wye Street car parks may be showing an ugly side to the town just as visitors are beginning to return after lockdown.

Staden resident Marie Oddy took the photos while out shopping on Saturday, May 22, and said: “I first noticed it a few weeks ago but every time I come back it seems to get worse.

“I’ve had to pick up bits and pieces, bottles and plastic bags. The bins are so full they won’t close. With the strong winds we’ve had lately, things just blow into the river.”

Much of the waste is located on private property, meaning the council has limited powers to intervene.

She added: “It just looks such a mess. It’s getting to be quite an eyesore and for any tourists driving in it will be one of the first things they see.”

When the Advertiser raised the issue with the council, they responded immediately but may only be able to partially resolve the situation.

A spokesperson said: “It appears there are three issues. The brown bin is intended for recycling materials only but looks heavily contaminated, so our collection teams would normally sticker it with responsibility for the property owner or occupant to remove the contamination.

“Our depot supervisor will be taking this up as a matter of urgency, and it may be the waste is directed to landfill.”

It is not clear whether the waste has accumulated from one property or several.

They added: “The second issue is the blue bags and other waste which looks to be on private property. That is the responsibility of the owner to organise a bulky items collection or take to the tip. We normally only collect waste from allocated bins, or via a trade agreement.

“The third issue is the trade bins which have been provided by a private company, and therefore the business would have a contract for them to be emptied by that company.”

“It there is an issue which seems to be antisocial behaviour, residents can make an environmental health complaint and we will investigate – but ultimately it is the responsibility of the property owner or occupant to remove the waste.”

To submit a complaint, go to www.highpeak.gov.uk/article/1223/Types-of-antisocial-behaviour.

A private contractor would normally be expected to empty these bins.

