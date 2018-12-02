Eastern Moors trainee wins National Parks youth volunteer award

A young green campaigner who began volunteering in the Peak District after leaving mainstream education due to an autism disorder has won a prestigious national award.

Osian Wilson, 17, was named Young Volunteer of the Year at the UK National Parks Volunteer Awards ceremony in Kendal on Saturday, November 17.

Osian has volunteered with the Eastern Moors Partnership for more than three years, first as a youth ranger and now as a conservation trainee.

His passion for protecting the natural environment inspired him to start a campaign to end littering through education in schools, and he hopes to end the plight of dumped waste in the Peak District.

Osian said: “When I was ill and could no longer go to school, the moors saved me and now I want to save them.

“Getting the award means I can use it to help with my campaign. If we teach children to respect our world, they will grow up and teach their own children.”

Osian helps with estate maintenance on the Moors every week, assisting wardens with tasks such as litter picking, woodland management, path viability studies and wildlife surveys.

Community involvement ranger Louise Baddeley said: “Osian is an indispensable part of the Eastern Moors family. He is excellent at finding jobs that assist our team, saving us time and energy.

“The fact that Osian has been recognised with this award highlights his hard work and determination, and all of us at the Eastern Moors are very proud of him.”

The 11-18 Youth Ranger group where Osian began his volunteering, was runner up in the groups award category.

For details of Osian’s campaign and to sign his petition, see https://goo.gl/6jWqpV or https://goo.gl/um77VA.