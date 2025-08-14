Campaigners launch petition against 99 homes at Hogshaw

Campaigners who are protesting about plans for 99 new homes on greenfield land at Hogshaw have launched a petition to try and stop the development.

On Monday August 12, High Peak Borough Council’s development committee passed plans for the new Barrat Homes scheme on the 5.6 hectare site at Hogshaw, at Fairfield, Buxton.

Sam Hall, a campaigner speaking out against the development said: “Hogshaw is sacred to everyone around, and we want to save it.

“Going forward with the new building plans will pose risk to both the environment and those living in the area, with risks to flooding and lowered air quality.”

Barratt Homes has had an application for 99 homes on the land at Hogshaw in Fairfield approved. Photo Jason Chadwick

Sam added that the site is home to hundreds of species who he said will be ‘forced out of their home’ when the properties get built. “This is unacceptable. This is their environment. Protect what little green spaces we have left.”

Now a petition has been started to try and stop the development and will be presented to Barrat Homes.

A statement with the petition said: “We don't want to see our beautiful land destroyed by more, unaffordable housing.”

The housing development, which will be accessed from the new A6 roundabout, includes 11 two-bedroom homes, 48 three-bedroom homes, and 40 four-bedroom homes with 12 of the properties to be delivered as ‘affordable housing’ to help meet a regional and national shortage.

The petition stated: “Buxton is already beginning to feel less and less like a small town - with schools being overcrowded and many people struggling to find jobs. 99 houses being made will only make this problem worse.

“Buxton does not need further expansion, following on the houses built up Harpur Hill - what it needs is to cling on to the little biodiversity it has left.”

The petition, which already has more than 80 signatures, discussed how the new development would impact flooding for the area.

“Hogshaw and the surrounding area has been known to suffer with flooding - a famous account in 2019 - yet this is clearly ignored by the company - a quote from the plans says ‘the report claims that the flood risk is considered low and a one in a hundred year event’. Ironically, there was a severe flood in 2019, there have been three such events since 1997.

“This highlights the safety regulations being dismissed, despite the life threatening risks involved.”

The council’s senior planning officer Rachael Simpkin previously stated Derbyshire County Council’s flood authority believes that plans for a drainage culvert are ‘fit-for-purpose’ and the council’s Environmental Health team believes the effects of the development on the site are not so significant that they cannot be mitigated.

Planning Manager for Barratt Homes Simon Artiss told the meeting the scheme will bring biodiversity net gain to the area and it will not result in downstream flooding, but would actually help to reduce flows.

He added the scheme will also include solar panels and electric vehicle charging points and that the developers have satisfied an Air Quality Assessment and that a survey for drainage and flood risks at a culvert has proven to be satisfactory.

The county council’s flood authority has also raised no objections.

The petition can be accessed via secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/en/barrats_housing_save_hogshaw_from_housing_development/