Campaign group's delight after Buxton's Hogshaw rec saved from development

It was announced recently that after months of campaigning, protesting and negotiating, Hogshaw rec has been saved from development – although the remainder of the site is still under threat.

The U-turn came after the housing targets were lowered and the rec was excluded from development plans.

Jax Palmer from the Friends of Hogshaw group said she was delighted High Peak Borough Council has excluded Hogshaw rec from the plans to develop the area for housing.

Speaking to the Advertiser, she said: “This is great news for the local community and will preserve a precious and much needed green space for people to enjoy recreationally for walking, relaxing or just enjoying the fresh air.

“Friends of Hogshaw is planning to become a formal group to help to safeguard this valued community asset for future generations too.”

It is unclear at the moment what the future holds for the rest of the site, which provides vital and much needed habitat for wildlife and nature.

Simon Fussell, from the Friends of Hogshaw group, added: “There is concern over developing the site for housing.

“There have been five flood warnings for residents in the lower part of Lightwood Road over the last six months and the rewilded town tip acts as a giant sponge soaking up rain water and mitigating against the risk of flooding.”

Land near Granby Road and the remaining site at Hogshaw have been earmarked in High Peak Borough Council’s local plan to build almost 700 houses in the area.

Posting on social media, the Friends of Hogshaw group issued a statement after the council’s change of heart, which said: “To all the people who laughed at us and said it’s pointless doing anything, they will do it anyway; who called us idiots and said you are wasting your time - this is proof that sometimes doing something can win.

“We will still fight for the rest of Hogshaw and hope you will support and join us.

“We are going to do another protest march for the rest and also have other things planned.”

