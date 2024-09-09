Call to save 100 year old trees in Chapel-en-le-Frith - as residents fear they are under threat of being felled

A horse chestnut and a sycamore tree which have been on the Market Place for more than 120 years are at risk as residents believe the borough council is looking to chop them down.

Resident Jo Kelly said: “We have heard High Peak Borough Council is planning to chop down the trees to facilitate works on the ancient and barely used toilets beneath.

“These trees are part of the history of the town, I have found a picture of the Market Place from 1900 and the trees are there.

"Generations of people have grown up with these trees and they should remain.”

Jo says the reason for the proposed felling is because the roots are damaging the toilets underneath.

“But no one even uses those toilets anyway,” she said.

“The borough council would be much better placed closing the toilets and moving them to the Memorial Park and making a purpose built accessible toilet block where they would be used by more people.”

Jo says felling the trees is the wrong solution.

She said: “We need to be keeping old trees.

“They provide a great habitat and biodiversity for bugs, insects and birds.

“You don’t get that kind of environment with new saplings.”

A strong social media presence is concerned about the future of the trees – with people stating campaigners will fight to save them.

“The Market Place is in a conservation area and the trees have tree protection orders on them but we are really worried that the council are following their own agenda and it’s wrong we haven’t even been consulted on this.”

The Duchy of Lancaster own rights to the running of the market but do not own the trees.

Jo said: “There are alternatives to felling such as root management and as mentioned a more fit for purpose new build solution in the park would seem an option.

“But our worry is this is not being properly explored and the trees, which are rumoured to be chopped down in October will be lost because people weren’t informed about what was going on.

“Once they are gone we will never get them back so we need to speak up now before it’s too late.”

The Buxton Advertiser approached High Peak Borough Council for comment but the council has not responded.