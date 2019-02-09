Buxton Mountain Rescue Team practise drills in the forest

Buxton’s Mountain Rescue Team have been out practising drills in the Macclesfield Forest preparing for eventual rescue scenarios.

The team, alongside Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England, practised drills including the rescue of fell runners and evacuation of a mountain biker.

Mountain rescue team drills.

Trainees for the rescue scheme were also put to the test in the drills.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: “Team training last night was in Macclesfield Forest. Exercises consisted of treating a hypothermic fell runner and evacuating a mountain biker with a spinal injury.

“The casualties were two prospective team members who gained a great insight into the team.”

Trainee Ruth Breeze said: “It’s not every night you get covered in fake blood, found in a forest by a search dog, immobilised and carried out on a stretcher!

“It was amazing to see the wonderful teamwork of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and the ability of the clever mountain rescue dogs.”