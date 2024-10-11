The Northern Lights put on a show as a geomagnetic storm lit up the sky with pinks and greens.
The colours varied due to the height of the storm, the highest parts of the extreme geomagnetic storm produced vivid pink colours above 150 miles in the atmosphere. This is the only even seen during intense solar activity due to low concentration of oxygen at higher levels.
Below that up to 150 miles green colours were present and closer to the earth’s surface up to 60 miles the blues and purples were visible due to ioniesed molecular nitrogen.
Thank you to the readers who sent pictures in – what colours were you able to see?
