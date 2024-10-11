These amazing colours of the Northern Lights were captured by Jordan Chapman.These amazing colours of the Northern Lights were captured by Jordan Chapman.
19 fabulous shots of the Northern Lights seen over the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:16 BST
Last night many of you braved the cold and stood out in your gardens or went up the hills around the High Peak to capture some amazing shots of the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights put on a show as a geomagnetic storm lit up the sky with pinks and greens.

The colours varied due to the height of the storm, the highest parts of the extreme geomagnetic storm produced vivid pink colours above 150 miles in the atmosphere. This is the only even seen during intense solar activity due to low concentration of oxygen at higher levels.

Below that up to 150 miles green colours were present and closer to the earth’s surface up to 60 miles the blues and purples were visible due to ioniesed molecular nitrogen.

Thank you to the readers who sent pictures in – what colours were you able to see?

Fabulous pinks and greens. Photo Zoe Beckett

1. Pinks and greens

Fabulous pinks and greens. Photo Zoe Beckett

Snuggled up together. Photo Toni Ellis

2. Snuggled up together

Snuggled up together. Photo Toni Ellis

Lighting up the dark. Photo Scott Mitchell

3. Lighting up the dark

Lighting up the dark. Photo Scott Mitchell

What a display. Photo Lorna Hibbs

4. What a display

What a display. Photo Lorna Hibbs

