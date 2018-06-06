English Youth Ballet to hold Buxton auditions in search for 100 dancers for production

English Youth Ballet (EYB) is coming to Buxton to audition for roles in a double bill production of Sleeping Beauty - Aurora's Wedding and Ballet Études.

At the auditions, 100 young male and female dancers - aged between eight and 18 - will be offered the chance to rehearse with and dance alongside international professional dancers in performances of the production at Buxton Opera House in October.

The auditions will take place at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday.

The audition for younger dancers - aged between eight and 11 - will be held between 4.30pm and 6pm while the audition for older dancers - aged between 12 and 18 - will be held between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Janet Lewis, EYB director, said: "The EYB audition is an experience in itself.

"EYB is all about performance experience and this starts at the audition as the dancers are given a regular ballet class with parents and family encouraged to watch.

"We are looking for young dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing."

Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful.

The audition fee is £18 and all dancers participate in a full ballet class.

Parents are invited to watch the audition.

For more information and to register for the audition, call Ms Lewis by calling 01689 856747 or emailing info@englishyouthballet.co.uk.

It is possible to register on the day but people are advised to arrive 30 minutes early to do so.