A Morrisons worker is retiring after working for the Buxton store for 25 years.

Evelyn Mather has worked at the store, on Bakewell Road, since it originally opened as Safeway in 1992.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “A favourite with customers and staff, Evelyn’s friendly face is normally seen by shoppers on a Friday and a Sunday, operating the self-scan checkouts.

“All of her colleagues at the Buxton branch would like to wish her a very happy retirement.”