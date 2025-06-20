Walker hospitalised after suffering injury in the Peak District – with mountain rescue team called to scene

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:01 BST
A walker was brought to safety by a mountain rescue team after suffering an injury while hiking in the Peak District.

At 12.35pm on Wednesday, June 18, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker in the Hathersage area.

A team spokesperson said: “Two sisters enjoying the current heatwave went out for a walk in the Hathersage area, but had their day disrupted when one of them slipped and dislocated their knee cap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As some team members were in Hathersage enjoying a coffee, it meant that initial team members were swiftly on scene.

The walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: EMRTplaceholder image
The walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: EMRT

“We were able to help the casualty into a team vehicle below the farm, and a quick drive back down the track to the waiting ambulance crew concluded our part in the rescue.

“A very simple and straightforward job for the team. We hope the young lady has a quick recovery and is out with her sister enjoying the glorious Peak District again soon.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation and relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

Related topics:Peak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice