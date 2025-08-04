“Severely” ill walker rescued from Peak District beauty spot – with injured hiker also airlifted to hospital

A walker who became “severely ill” was rescued from a beauty spot in the Peak District this weekend – with another hiker being airlifted to hospital after suffering a fall.

The Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to rescue two walkers on Saturday, August 2 – with one having suffered an injury during a fall and the other becoming severely ill.

A team spokesperson said: “In the mid-afternoon the team were called to a gentleman who had slipped and fallen down a steep bank at the Doctor’s Gate, injuring his ankle.

“The air ambulance was incoming, but had to land at a different location due to the nature of the terrain. Team members arrived on scene first and did initial assessments, while the helicopter paramedics arrived a little after to help provide definitive pre-hospital care.

An injured walker was airlifted to safety over the weekend. Credit: Glossop MRT

“The team helped guide the helicopter in to a closer location and assisted with the transfer to the air ambulance before making their way off the hill.

“Later in the evening a call went out again to assist a well-equipped walker in difficulty at one of the steep sided valleys on Kinder Scout. As the dying rays of the sun faded away our volunteers set off up Blackden Clough to search for and rescue a severely hypoglycaemic, and potentially hypothermic walker, stranded on steep ground.

“The search was short-lived as the walker was able to guide us in with their torch, but the descent was quite arduous and took a considerable amount of time, with the team finally standing down at about 1.00am.”

GMRT is a voluntary organisation and relies entirely on donations from the public. You can donate to support their work here.