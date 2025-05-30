“Serious collision” forces police to close busy High Peak A-road – with drivers urged to avoid area
A serious crash has led to the closure of a busy High Peak A-road – with police warning that the route will remain closed for some time.
Derbyshire Police have closed the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith this afternoon following a serious collision along the route.
The closure is currently in place between the Barmoor Clough roundabout and the Fickle Mermaid roundabout.
A force spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
