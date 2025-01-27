Police appeal after German Shepherd dog attempts to bite passer by during midnight walk in Peak District village
The incident happened on the road at the side of the church in Tideswell around half past midnight on Sunday, January 19.
A black Alsatian dog, which was off its lead, ran towards a lady in an aggressive manner and attempted to bite her before the owner grabbed his pet’s collar and put the dog back on the lead.
The owner is described as a white man in his thirties.
Anyone who was involved in this incident, witnessed it or has any cctv capturing the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police in any of the methods below incident number 679-220125.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.